Gilman: Vehicle flips over median cables in Christmas morning wreck

A single car crash on Christmas morning on Interstate 57 near Gilman is being attributed to a driver falling asleep at the wheel.

Sandra J. Lambert, 21, of Chicago, was driving a 2006 GMC Yukon north on the interstate when when she fell asleep near mile marker 285, according to a Illinois State Police report. The Yukon went left and into the median cables and then flipped over in the center ditch around 8:28 a.m. Tuesday. Derrick Lambert, 23, of Chicago, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the Yukon, according the report.

Both Lamberts refused treatment. Sandra was cited for improper lane usage and Derrick was cited for failure to wear a seatbelt, according to the report.

— Nicole Leonhardt