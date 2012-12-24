Mike Frey: Christmas dreams, American dream forever linked

For the fourth-straight year, The Daily Journal Wish List Giveaway promotion brought an early Christmas to the grand prize winner.

In each of those years, I have had the distinct pleasure of dressing up as Santa Claus and helping deliver the gifts chosen by the winners to their homes. These winners have had the opportunity to select $1,000 worth of merchandise from advertisements seen in the newspaper, and this year an added bonus was delivered as contest sponsor Aldi provided a $200 gift card.

On the first three occasions young children were on hand when Santa arrived. There were no kids present when "Santa Frey'' and other newspaper staff members encountered 2012 grand prize winner Ronda Bassett, of Bradley, last week, but the venture proved no less inspiring.

Her and her husband, Charles, have four children, including a son, Jason, who serves in the United States Army and is stationed in Kuwait. While there is a Christmas tree in the living room of the family home, Ronda explained they were waiting until February to celebrate Christmas fully because that's when her son will return from his overseas assignment.

He represents one of millions of Americans who for one reason or another won't be able to gather with family during the holidays. While this leaves the Bassett family longing for his presence, they can take solace in the fact February is just around the corner and so is Jason's return to those who care for him the most.

It reminds me of the holiday standard "I'll be Home for Christmas.'' When the Bing Crosby version of the song was first heard during the holiday season of 1943, scores of Americans were overseas fighting in World War II. While the song boosted morale during a critical period, it did remind many of the fact that cherished members of their families, fathers and mothers, sons and daughters, would be elsewhere when Christmas morning dawned.

Yet, they could find solace in the last few verses when Crosby sang: "Christmas Eve will find me; Where the lovelight gleams; I'll be home for Christmas; If only in my dreams.''

The American dream has been forged in large part by people like the World War II veterans and Jason Bassett, people who were willing to sacrifice, willing to forgo holiday celebrations to serve their country.

Let us not forget them when we gather tonight and Tuesday to celebrate. They are the very reason we can enjoy the privilege.

