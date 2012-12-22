Iroquois County: Ashkum's Meier Oil sold

GROWMARK, a Bloomington-based, regional agricultural cooperative, announced this week it has reached an agreement to acquire Meier Oil Products Inc., and Manito Transit, both based in Ashkum.

GROWMARK administers the FS brand farm supplies and related services. The nearest branch, Heritage FS, has its headquarters in Gilman.

The Meier Oil business has been a family-owned operation since 1936. It once owned and operated several gas stations in the Kankakee area, but has focused in recent years on trucking and the operations of a fuel terminal, outside of Ashkum, and bulk fuel facilities in Kankakee, Pontiac, Sheldon and Champaign.

<p class="MsoNormal">Mike Meier, the current president of Meier Oil Products, noted the transaction will continue his family's commitment to the agricultural community. He said GROWMARK "shares our commitment to our employees and to providing quality products at competitive prices."

<p class="MsoNormal">He added that all 38 Meier Oil employees and 28 Manito employees will remain in their jobs

<p class="MsoNormal">Kevin Carroll, of GROWMARK, said the acquisition strengthens his company's overall system, noting "this [acquisition allows] our local companies to work more efficiently as part of the broader [system, serving] this expanded market."

<p class="MsoNormal">Meier Oil was found by Mike's grandfather, Harry Meier, and then expanded by Harry's sons, Marvin and Wayne. Mike and his son, Troy, have been at the helm for the past two decades.

<p class="MsoNormal">The GROWMARK brand reported $10.1 billion in annual sales, according to its latest fiscal statement. It provides agriculture-related products and services, as well as grain marketing in the Midwest and in Canada.

