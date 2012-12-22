Eduction: Teachers, parents grapple with grim reality

Parents and teachers faced a grim over the last week as students across the area returned to school following one of the worst mass shootings in U.S. history that claimed the lives of 20 elementary school students and six adults.

Even here, the shock of what occurred in Newtown, Conn., carried through the weekend and into the start of the last full week of classes before the holiday break.

"We can't seem to shake it," said Karen McMillan, a kindergarten teacher at Range School in Momence. "It has changed the way we think about school."

McMillan's class, made up mostly of 5-year-olds, appeared largely unaware of what happened, she said.

"They're more likely to pick up on our emotions than the news," McMillan said.

The situation moved closer to home in Momence on Friday, when "nonspecific threats'' led to the decision to close all district schools that day.

Tara Lemenager, St. Anne Grade School principal, focused less on the attack and more on reassuring children they were safe.

"I'm hoping that they didn't know what was going on," Lemenager said. "Honestly, it's something you shelter from little kids."

But the first-year principal had two sets of children to comfort.

"My 10-year-old son came to me and said, 'So, if this happens at your school, you're going to die?'" Lemenager said. "You're probably right," she said in response.

In the wake of the Dec. 14 mass shooting, mental health experts said it is important to be honest with children but tailor what and how you explain what happened according to their age.

"You try to get down to a 7-year-old's level," said Jim Byrne, who has three boys ages, 8, 7 and 2. "There's no right answer."

Officials with Iroquois County Consolidated Unit School District 9, which serves Watseka, posted on the district's website a guide for teachers and parents prepared by the National Association of School Psychologists.

In addition to reassuring children they are safe, the organization suggests, "Let their questions be your guide as to how much information to provide."

It also suggests maintaining a normal routine, limiting television news exposure and reviewing safety procedures.

Shannon DeMack, in Momence, said she and her husband, Eric, "tried to shelter our 5-year-old from it."

Their high school-age daughter seemed less affected than their 13-year-old son, DeMack said.

"He wanted us to reassure him of the safety precautions at [his school]," she said.

"It was random," DeMack told her son. "It was an awful thing that happened; however, it doesn't happen all the time.'

McMillan, the 13-year veteran teacher in Momence, said teachers still were struggling to reconcile what they saw unfold in Connecticut with the place they go to every working day of their lives.

But it's important for the students, she said, that teachers remain composed.

"If they see us fearful," she said, "they're more likely to be fearful."

