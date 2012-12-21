Police blotter: Dec. 21, 2012

Drugs

• Claudette S. Davis, 23, of 1728 E. Duane Blvd., Kankakee, was arrested at 10:42 p.m. Dec. 13 by Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group agents for unlawful possession of cannabis between 10 and 30 grams.

Davis was arrested after KAMEG agents searched a home at 223 N. Cottage Ave., Kankakee, and found six bags of cannabis and a digital scale.

Johnny B. Johnson, 18, of 756 Webster Circle West, Kankakee, was also arrested after the search on an outstanding Kankakee County warrant. Davis and Johnson were taken to Jerome Combs Detention Center.

• Darren Tucker, 45, of 582 N. Dearborn Ave., Kankakee, was arrested Tuesday at approximately 8:03 p.m. by KAMEG agents for possession of cannabis between 10 and 30 grams, and on an outstanding Kankakee County warrant.

While performing an enforcement detail in the 400 block of East Locust Street, agents said they found Tucker had 27 grams of marijuana in two plastic bags. Tucker was taken to Jerome Combs Detention Center.

• Dominique D. Hatch, 25, of 242 W. Oak St., Kankakee, was arrested Wednesday at 5:52 p.m. by KAMEG agents for delivery of a controlled substance and child endangerment. Police said Hatch delivered 60 prescription pills to a location in the 100 block of North Entrance Avenue with a 5-year-old child in her vehicle. Hatch was taken to Jerome Combs Detention Center.