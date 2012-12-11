S'now way: No measurable snowfall in 281 days?

On the cusp of a record, snow fell Monday night. But was it enough to count?

According to the National Weather Service, part of Kankakee County's last measurable snowfall came March 4 — 281 days ago, which would have broken the old record of days in between snowfalls.

Chicago did not see snow Monday, so today it beat the record of having gone 280 days. But Kankakee County is a bit trickier when it comes to naming a record.

Some parts of Kankakee County received a tenth of an inch of snow — the minimal measurable amount. In Bonfield, three-tenths of an inch fell, so no record was broken there. Other portions of the county remain in the snow drought, according to the National Weather Service.

"It was pretty localized in the places that did get accumulation," said a spokesman for the service.

Dec. 16 is the latest first snowfall of the season for the Chicagoland area. The National Weather Service doesn't have a recorded date for Kankakee specifically, said meteorologist Gino Izzi, so it's another record that could be broken.

"It's really tough to say," Izzi said. "There's no indication of any significant cool down in two weeks."

Dry weather is forecast until the weekend but the precipitation that's expected to fall over the weekend will most likely be rain, Izzi said.

"Thursday and Friday could be pushing 50 [degrees]," Izzi said.

The warm temperatures and lack of snow isn't all that different from last year's mild fall and winter, but snow did fall earlier in 2011.

"We were snow plowing as of Dec. 9," said Jim Hanley, the streets and sanitation supervisor for the village of Manteno.

That snowfall caused a few weather-related slide-offs from the road. And even though less snow fell Monday night, it was the same story. Seven car crashes in Kankakee and Iroquois counties caused minor property damage from 6 to 11 p.m. last night, according to the Illinois State Police.

While the snowfall might have been enough to break out the salt that municipalities had leftover from last year, there's a very good chance that villages and cities will continue saving money by not having to clean up snowy and icy streets any time soon.

There's only a 40 percent chance of a white Christmas in Kankakee, according to AccuWeather.com.

AccuWeather defines a white Christmas as one that has an inch of snow on the ground. In the past 30 years only about 40 to 50 percent of Christmases in Kankakee County have been white, said Brian Edwards, a meteorologist for AccuWeather. And that puts the climatological chance of a white Christmas in the county on the low side.

"We have a strong Pacific stream that acts as a road block for cold air from Canada moving south," Izzi said. "This pattern could flip any time" — and bring a white Christmas, but "right now there is no indication that is looming."

— Nicole Leonhardt