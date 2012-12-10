Police blotter: Dec. 10, 2012

Aggravated assault

Mitchell L. Keitzmann, 37, of Onarga, was arrested Monday by Iroquois County sheriff's police for domestic battery, aggravated assault and bringing contraband into a penal institution — the Iroquois County Jail at Watseka.

Burglary

• Three vehicles were reportedly burglarized in the early morning hours Dec. 1, near Waldron Road in Kankakee. An in-dash CD player was stolen from a Chevrolet Suburban on Southview Street. A pair of binoculars and a GPS system were stolen from a Dodge Ram pickup truck on Weft Road. A laptop computer and accessories were stolen from a Dodge Nitro on Pottenger Road.

• A 55-inch television, a video game console with 15 games, a video camera and a laptop computer were reported to Kankakee police Wednesday morning as stolen from a house in the 200 block of South Greenwood Avenue. There were no reported signs of forced entry.

• A laptop computer and between $100 and $200 in cash was reported to Kankakee police Wednesday afternoon as stolen from a house in the 900 block of South Eighth Avenue. A bedroom window reportedly was forced open and the room was ransacked.

• A woman apparently interrupted a burglary at her home in the 600 block of South Foley Avenue, Kankakee, about noon Wednesday. She reported that she came home to find the basement lights on and assumed her brother had left them on. She turned them off and went into the living room, then heard her back door close. She saw the intruder run from her house carrying a black backpack containing an iPod, Xbox and jewelry stolen from her home. A Kankakee police officer stopped a man on Budd Boulevard who fit the description of the thief and who was carrying a black backpack. The victim made an identification of the suspect, who was not identified in the police report.

Domestic battery

• Harvey Reynolds, 27, of 216 N. Hunter Ave., Apt. 6, Kankakee, was arrested at 2:59 a.m. Thursday for aggravated domestic battery and intimidation after reports of a loud, violent fight at his residence. Police forced their way into Reynolds' apartment after knocks on the door were unanswered. Reynolds was forced to the floor. The victim, who told the police she grabbed an ax at one point as protection, was treated on the scene by Kankakee paramedics.

• Jason A. Reid, of 1245 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee, was arrested by city police at 12:21 a.m. Thursday for domestic battery. The incident occurred at a motel in the 1200 block of South Washington Avenue, Kankakee.

• Roberto Manuel Gamez, 46, of 850 Signature St., Apt. A, Bourbonnais, was arrested at 3:54 a.m. by Bradley police for domestic battery following an incident at his residence.

Drugs

• Trayantae D. Lewis, 19, of 625 N. Indiana Ave., Kankakee, was arrested at 7:58 p.m. Wednesday by Kankakee police for possession of cannabis with intent to deliver after police responded to the area of 300 North Indiana Avenue for reports of shots fired. Police reported that Lewis was unarmed but had nine plastic bags of marijuana in a coat pocket.

• Adam J. Koehne, 25, of 319 Mohawk Drive, Bourbonnais, was arrested at 4:03 p.m. Saturday by Bradley police in the 400 block of South Schuyler Avenue for possession of a hypodermic syringe and obstruction of justice.

• Richard D. Minton III, 23, of 271 S. Center Ave., Bradley, was arrested at 2:25 a.m. Thursday by Bradley police in the 200 block of West Broadway Street for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Ross Patrick Fitzsimmons, 19, of Country Club Hills was arrested by Bourbonnais police at 2:13 a.m. Thursday for possession of a controlled substance — 17 grams of the prescription drug hydrocodone.

DUI

• Michael R. Brewster, 24, of 316 E. Elk St., Odell, was arrested at 10:04 p.m. Nov. 30 by Kankakee County sheriff's police for driving under the influence of alcohol after a single-vehicle rollover accident on 19000W Road, about 2 miles northeast of Reddick.

• Thomas W. McClain, 29, of the 1200 block of Eagle Bluff Road, Bourbonnais, was recently arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and fleeing a peace officer after a traffic stop at the corner of LaGrange Road and Madison Avenue in LaGrange Park.

• William E. Lester, 47, of 1002 Prince Valiant Lane, Bourbonnais, was arrested at 4:57 p.m. Wednesday by Bradley police for driving under the influence of alcohol and leaving the scene of an accident following a two-car crash near the intersection of Armour Road and Quail Drive.

• Jessica L. Harris, 33, of 76 Avon Drive, St. Anne, was arrested by a Bradley police officer at 1:59 a.m. Friday for DUI in the 400 block of South Schuyler Avenue. She also was charged with unlawful use of a weapon.

Robbery and beating

A Kankakee woman reported to Kankakee police that she was beaten and robbed of $20 by two black men about 6:15 p.m. Thursday as she was walking on Oak Street between Greenwood and Rosewood avenues. She said a friend took her to Provena St. Mary's Hospital for treatment, where she reported the crime to police.

Theft

• Charlene Marie Peterson, 45, of 2080 N. Illinois Route 50, was arrested by Bradley police at 7:40 p.m. Monday for felony retail theft at Wal-Mart.

• Vinyl siding from a house in the 4200 East area of 9000N Road was reported to Kankakee police Nov. 30 as stolen. The property owner told police he's filed many reports for damage and theft there.

• A landlord reported to Kankakee police Thursday that two water heaters were stolen from a house in the 1400 block of South Third Avenue after the last tenants moved out a few days earlier.

• A woman who lives in the 500 block of North Dearborn Avenue, reported to Kankakee police at 10:30 a.m. Thursday that $898 in cash was stolen from her unlocked safe by two black male friends of her boyfriend while she was talking with the boyfriend in another room. She told police she needed reports for her landlord and the Social Security office.

• A resident of the 400 block of North Adams Avenue, Kankakee, reported to Kankakee police that a ComEd electrical control box was stolen from an unoccupied apartment in her duplex sometime before 11:30 a.m. Thursday. The woman claimed that a 52-inch television she was renting was ruined as a result of the theft.