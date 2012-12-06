Kankakee: Do you know this man?

Kankakee police continue to search for the man who allegedly robbed MainSource Bank Monday afternoon, but hope a photo taken from surveillance video will help locate him.

The department released a photo Wednesday of the man who they believe walked into the bank at 2000 W. Court St. shortly before 4 p.m. Monday and handed a teller a note demanding money. The man did not display a weapon and left with an undetermined amount of cash after the teller met his demand, police said.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the man in the photo to call the Kankakee Police Department at 815-933-0426, or contact Kankakee County Crime Stoppers at 815-93-CRIME (815-932-7463).

— Nicole Leonhardt