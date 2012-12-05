Groups spread warm feelings, shoes and coats

Christmastime warmth is more than an emotional matter.

The winter season is due to find us soon, and we might all appreciate some extra warmth — especially in our fingers and toes. And, in the greater Kankakee area, three different groups have been focused on that challenge.

The AT&T Pioneers of Kankakee recently worked with Sears to fit 188 children with new shoes. The Kankakee Kiwanis Warmth Drive answered the call for 180 new coats, hats and gloves. And the Garden of Prayer Youth Center has set Dec. 15 for its annual holiday give-away, for coats, toys and other family needs.

More than 24 telephone company retirees volunteered for the 41st annual new shoe event.

"The schools in Bradley, Bourbonnais, Kankakee and Aroma Park help us identify the kids — up to fourth graders — who could really appreciate new shoes," said Betty Carlson, the chairman of the event since 1983.

"The schools get the parents' OK, and they transport the students," she said. "And the Women of the Moose helped us again. They furnish new socks."

Mary Thomson chaired the Kiwanis' third annual coat drive. She noted that her club took over the project when the Junior League of Kankakee County was dissolved, and noted that "it perfectly into our mission of supporting young people."

"We get our request through three public schools and the parents make sure we get the right sizes," she said. "We buy the coats with donations from club members and the community at large. Then, I go out and get coats, hats and mittens.

"It's a good experience," she added. "The kids are appreciative. We get thank-you notes. And, sometimes, I'll see a familiar-looking coat on a child, walking down the sidewalk, and I wonder if that was one that we provided."

At the Garden of Prayer, program coordinator Kristie Ball is starting to take calls for the give-away registration.

"We give away coats and toys, even disposable diapers — whatever families might need, but we ask people to pre-register and we give them a time slot to minimize the time people might spend in line," she said.

The distribution is held at the center's Jordan Community Center, 1432 S. Fourth Ave. in Kankakee, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

"We're still trying to fill our wish list for new and maybe gently-used coats," she said. "We get help for businesses such as Nicor [Gas], AT&T and Court Street Ford, but we can always use more coats, and toys, too."

Ball noted that the center's youth program leaders will often see young participants come in without coats and ask if they left it at school.

"Some of the kids will try to brush it off, and say their coat is in their book bag, but there are kids who don't have one," she said. "They'll try and wear sweatshirts and act like they're not cold, but you'll see them later with one of our new coats and it feels good to know they're warm."

To register for the Garden of Prayer give-away, call 815-933-2446 before Dec. 14.

