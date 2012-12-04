Coming in print: Dec. 4, 2012

• Kankakee's three-member electoral board may be very busy during the next few weeks as nominating papers of several elected office hopefuls are being challenged. The nominating petitions of nine Kankakee City Hall candidates -- five mayoral and four aldermanic -- are facing objections and will go before the electoral board beginning this week.

• Holiday traditions come and go. Every holiday is different. Like the people we love, no two are quite the same. We can try to hang onto our traditions. But the more we try to relive the past, the more life likes to laugh and say, "Sorry, that was then; this is now." Read more in Life.

• On a nightly basis, Watseka guard Devin Curry shows why she is one of the area's top players. During the first minute of the Warriors' 42-36 win over Sangamon Valley Conference foe St. Joseph-Ogden, the junior guard rolled her ankle. She then proceeded to show off some of her toughness as well.