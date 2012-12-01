Tim Yonke: Christmas list takes new meaning

Well, I've put my Christmas list together.

No, not my gift list. It's my list of likes and dislikes about the Christmas season.

Now, I don't consider myself a scrooge. I really enjoy Christmas Eve and Christmas Day when you get together and celebrate with family.

It's the holiday season leading up to those days that's problematic.

But first, here are my likes:

• Midnight Mass and its Christmas hymns ("Joy to the World" is my favorite).

• Watching young children opening their presents (It will be our first grandchild's first Christmas this year. Can't wait to watch Ellie open her presents).

• Breakfast with the immediate family after opening the presents (I'm usually in charge of cooking the bacon).

• Dinner and conversations with the entire family (My favorite was a few years ago at our house; and some of the adults, including myself, wound up in the basement singing songs with the kids from "The Beatles: Rock Band" video game).

Here are my dislikes:

• Getting all the Christmas decorations, both indoors and outdoors, from the attic, basement and closet. And, of course, putting everything away a month later.

• Crowded stores and restaurants.

• Roads jammed with traffic and attempting to park at the places mentioned above.

• The pressure of buying the "right" present, although my wife handles 99 percent of buying the presents. Usually my only job is to get my wife that "perfect" present, which is a problem in itself. You see, she's a waffler. One minute she says, "This would be nice for Christmas" and then seconds later, "No, I don't need that." Last year I purchased a Kindle for her. After I bought it, I heard her talking to one of her sisters, and she said something like, "I don't want a Kindle" for Christmas. Well, she got one, and she loves it.

• Being asked what I want for Christmas. "The kids want to know what they should get you for Christmas" is a refrain I hear often during the holiday season.

What do I really want for Christmas?

It's for all my family to have a healthy and happy life, for real peace on Earth and for the stress of the holiday season to go away.

Tim Yonke is the Assistant Managing Editor/Weekend Editor at The Daily Journal. He can be reached by calling 815-937-3372, or by email at tyonke@daily-journal.com.