Defense aims to discredit witnesses as unclear family ties among discrepancies

After three days of testimony in the murder trial of Tim Washington, the strategy of defense attorney Jim Rowe is quite clear: He wants to convince the jury that nothing is clear.

Rowe did his best to muddle and discredit Thursday's testimony of Ricky Tucker and Rashaad Rosenthal, brothers who are cousins of Washington. The two, testifying under a subpoena issued by Kankakee County Circuit Court Chief Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott, gave contradictory statements about what they told police following the June 22, 2010, shooting death of Justin Hawkins, their relationship with certain individuals, and even how they were related to Washington.

Rowe hammered them on each of those inconsistencies.

Under direct examination, they told a mostly similar story about the events prior to the shooting. They said they learned at around noon their mother's home was burglarized, and Rosenthal's PlayStation 3 was missing. They each described talking to Hawkins while police were at the home. At the time, they said, neither believed Hawkins was responsible.

Both also said after talking with people in the neighborhood, they came to believe Hawkins was responsible, so they attempted to talk with him again. Unable to find Hawkins, they spoke with his younger brother, they said. Tucker testified to be being angry during the second discussion, but when asked if he raised his voice or threatened Hawkins' brother, he said "not at all."

"It was just, 'can he get the stuff back?'" Tucker said.

But that's where the clarity ended in their testimony.

A major sticking point for Rowe was the family dynamic of Washington and the two brothers.

Both Tucker and Rosenthal testified to having close a relationship with Washington, who they said was raised by their mother. Tucker said the defendant was "like a brother," with Rosenthal taking it even further and telling prosecutor Brenda Claudio that Washington was a "blood brother." Under cross examination by Rowe, however, Rosenthal admitted that Washington is his cousin, not his brother.

"So that whole line of testimony was false?" Rowe asked.

"Yes."

Rosenthal then told Rowe he had received a text message saying his brother, not his cousin, had shot Hawkins, though under re-direct questioning from Claudio, he said he often referred Washington as his brother.

The issue is important, Rowe has suggested, because Tucker has a gold tooth, and the shooter was described by witnesses as having gold teeth, a feature possessed by Washington. Tucker's gold tooth, along with the text message, Rowe has suggested, point to evidence that Washington was not the shooter.

Another point of contention in the testimony of Tucker and Rostenthal regarded Byron Corbitt, a friend of Washington who witnesses earlier in the week said was with Tucker and Rosenthal when they spoke with Hawkins' brother. The brothers initially denied to police they knew Corbitt or that he was with them during the conversation with Hawkins' brother.

Rowe has suggested the brothers were covering up for Corbitt.