'The richest man in Kankakee:' Referee made the most of life

Kankakee has lost one of its legends: Nick Gineris, 93, died Wednesday morning at Riverside Medical Center.

An incredible and versatile athlete, Gineris was a standout at everything from horseshoes to softball, bowling and swimming. But he made his name on The Daily Journal sports pages as a basketball referee.

After 30 years and an estimated 10,000 miles of running up and down the area courts, he retired in 1974. He was inducted into the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 1984.

He also was committed to his family, his church and his work. He married his wife, the former Betty LaRoche, of Martinton, in 1940. They had two children and celebrated the arrival of eight grandchildren.

Eventually, there would be 12 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild, but Betty faced amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and died in 1994. Gineris was her full-time caregiver for three years.

Gineris served many roles at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Kankakee, including several terms as president.

He also was a devoted employee. Gineris retired after 47 years at the Bradley Roper factory. He once went 45 years without missing a day of work. Later he kept busy with grandchildren and worked part-time as a groundskeeper at the Bon Vivant Country Club golf course.

Gineris also was an unofficial Kankakee historian. In his memoirs he wrote of the days when he saw cattle driven down North Washington Avenue to a railroad siding. He could remember swimming across the Kankakee River when there was no bridge at Schuyler Avenue. He and his friends would practice their diving in the former quarry near Shapiro Developmental Center.

Born in Chicago Heights in 1919, Gineris' parents, Louis and Evanthia, emigrated from Greece and came to the U.S. through Ellis Island. There were eventually six children in the family's small house in west Kankakee, and sports were a natural outlet for Nick's energy.

His passion for life burned into his late 80s, when he was still crossing off items on his "bucket list," such as a long-awaited visit to Mount Rushmore.

He was a lover of sweets, animals, Civil War history, crossword puzzles, action movies, Cadillacs, and Western paperbacks. He could still speak Greek. Although he began refereeing for 50 cents pergame and earned only 35 cents an hour when he started at Roper, his family members insist that he was still "the richest man in Kankakee."

Funeral services will be provided by the Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in west Kankakee. His complete obituary will appear in the weekend edition of The Daily Journal.