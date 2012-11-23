Coming this Weekend: Nov. 24, 2012

<strong>SAVINGS</strong>

For those on a budget, or anyone wanting to saving a few dollars, there will be $151 worth of coupons in the upcoming Weekend Edition.

<strong>NEWS: Cashing in</strong>

Three years after the state legalized video poker, shiny machines are popping up all across the area, from St. Anne to Gilman, Momence to Gibson City. In one month alone, people dropped $4.2 million in these machines, wagered nearly $18 million and went home with $2.7 million. So what does Illinois' new gambling landscape look like? Reporter Dimitrios Kalantzis has the story.

<strong>NEWS: Series continues</strong>

The Daily Journal investigative series "White Collar Scandals, Blue Collar County" continues in the Weekend Edition. Reporters Jon Krenek and Lee Provost try to measure what Greg Yates' scandal has meant to the community by looking at the economic damage resulting from Yates' crumbling empire.

<strong>COMMENTARY: Dave Wischnowsky:</strong> Headquarters Beercade in Chicago takes you back to your youth

<strong>BUSINESS: Time to buy?</strong>

Is 2013 the year to buy your first home? We take a look at why it will be and how the rules/criteria for new buyers have changed in The Wall Street Journal Sunday pages in Business.

<strong>LIFE: Pork bellies</strong>

Are pork bellies in your future? Deb Terrill writes about them in her weekly food column In The Kitchen With Deb.

<strong>SPORTS: All-Area football team named</strong>

The Daily Journal continues a long-standing tradition with the publication of its All-Area football team. On the high school boys basketball front, read about tournament action from the Interstate Classic at Manteno, and the final night of competition at the Thanksgiving Basketball Classic at Olivet Nazarene University.

<strong>THINK: School challenges</strong>

In geography, the Herscher School District takes up the western half of Kankakee County. Superintendent Richard Decman points to some of the tough challenges in finance, in transportation and in enrollment the district faces in the years ahead.

<strong>USA WEEKEND: Tech the halls</strong>

Great gadgets for everyone on your Christmas gift list.