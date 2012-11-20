Santa says kids getting smarter

Phillip Wenz, of Crescent City, has made a career out of playing Santa. And the one thing he's noticed over the last 35 years is that kids have gotten smarter.

The most common requests by kids has shifted from "Cabbage Patch" to "computer stuff," Wenz said.

"Kids are a lot smarter nowadays. They're more worldly because of the Internet," he said. "And Santa is changing, too. He's an ever-evolving character. He's been changing from century to century. He emails. He tweets."

But with all the changes, Wenz said Christmas still is mostly the same, even though it's perceived to start earlier and earlier each year.

"It used to be [the Christmas season] would start the weekend of Thanksgiving," he said. "Then it changed and stores started getting ready the week before. That's pretty much where it is still."

<strong>Santa's oath</strong>

Phillip Wenz penned this oath with the ideals of what portraying Santa should be about:

I will seek knowledge to be well versed in the mysteries of bringing Christmas cheer and good will to all the people that I encounter in my journeys and travels.

I shall be dedicated to hearing the secret dreams of both children and adults.

I understand that the true and only gift I can give, as Santa, is myself.

I acknowledge that some of the requests I will hear will be difficult and sad. I know in these difficulties there lies an opportunity to bring a spirit of warmth, understanding and compassion.

I know the "real reason for the season" and know that I am blessed to be able to be a part of it.

I realize that I belong to a brotherhood and will be supportive, honest and show fellowship to my peers.

I promise to use "my" powers to create happiness, spread love and make fantasies come to life in the true and sincere tradition of the Santa Claus Legend.

I pledge myself to these principles as a descendant of St. Nicholas the gift giver of Myra.

-Phillip L. Wenz (http://santaclausoath.webs.com)