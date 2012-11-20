Police blotter: Nov. 20, 2012

Armed robbery

A man reportedly was beaten by three men, one armed with a gun, after they demanded money from him near the intersection Hobbie Avenue and Locust Street. The victim was attended to by the Bradley Fire Department and signed a refusal of treatment.

Battery

• A reportedly fearless group of 10 females battered a Kankakee woman in the 300 block of North Rosewood Avenue. As the group was beating her, an unknown person fired a gun into the air in an apparent attempt to end the attack. The females reportedly were unfazed, however, and the battery continued until the victim was able to escape. She suffered minor injuries. No arrests were reported.

• Amanda J. Walters, 32, of Watseka, as arrested Nov. 13 by Watseka police in the 200 block of North Fourth Street for battery. She was taken to Iroquois County Jail.

• Tela S. Smith, 22, of 1219 E. Maple St., Kankakee, was arrested at 11:29 a.m. Friday by Kankakee police for battery after reports of an incident at Star Nails in Meadowview Shopping Center. Smith was taken to Jerome Combs Detention Center.

• A 25-year-old man reportedly was punched in the face and hit over the head with a beer bottle by a group of attackers early Sunday morning at City Tavern. The man was treated at the scene by a Kankakee ambulance. No arrests were made.

Child abuse

Kankakee police were called to Provena St. Mary's Hospital Friday evening in reference to the battery of a child. The Department of Child and Family Services was notified and an investigation in being held.

Domestic battery

Tanya L. Morris, 34, of 707 Dudley Grove Road, Kankakee, was arrested at 1:08 a.m. Sunday by Kankakee police for domestic battery after an incident in the 500 block of South Chicago Avenue. She was taken to Jerome Combs Detention Center.

Drugs

Norman Otto Meyer, 67, of 288 S. Gordon Ave., Kankakee, was arrested at 1:40 p.m. Saturday by Kankakee police for possession of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia after a report of a hit-and-run accident in the 300 block of South Albert Boulevard. Meyer was taken to Jerome Combs Detention Center.

DUI

Brandon M. Hay, 24, of Piper City, was arrested Friday by Iroquois County sheriff's police for driving under the influence after an accident in the 1400 East block of 2400N Road. Hay's vehicle reportedly overturned after hitting a guardrail. He was taken to Iroquois County Jail.

Residential burglary

A burglar reportedly broke into a residence in the 200 block of North Ninth Avenue through a bathroom window and stole a video game console and video games, Kankakee police learned Friday.

Robbery

• A man reportedly was attacked and robbed by two men as he was walking home to the 300 block of East Hickory Street in Kankakee. The victim was taken to Provena St. Mary's Hospital.

• A shotgun was reported to Kankakee police Sunday morning as stolen from a residence in the 500 block of North St. Joseph Avenue. There were no signs of forced entry.

Theft

• A generator, aluminum brake and a paint spray gun were reported to Kankakee police Wednesday as stolen from outside a building in the 1100 block of Lesco Road. Two surveillance videos from nearby businesses captured possible evidence of the theft.

• Three furnaces, a hot water heater and copper piping were reported to Kankakee police as stolen from a property in the 400 block of South Harrison Avenue. The property, reportedly owned by the city of Kankakee, also suffered damage. The estimated cost of the stolen items and property damage was $10,000.

Warrant

Kiara D. Allen, 22, of 818 S. Third Ave., Apt. 4, Kankakee, turned herself in to Kankakee police at 9:23 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of South Washington Avenue. She was wanted on two warrants, including one for domestic battery. She was taken to Jerome Combs Detention Center.

Weapons

• Reports of shots fired last week in the 1700 block of East Cedar Street in Kankakee led to the arrest of a Michigan man on multiple charges. Tanes Terrell King, 33, of 57884 Patterson Lane, Three Rivers, Mich., was arrested at 9:49 p.m. Wednesday by Kankakee police for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of cannabis after police responded to reports of shots fired in the area and found King hiding in an upstairs bedroom of an apartment. A .40-caliber handgun and holster, both reported stolen from Michigan, were found in the bedroom, as were ammunition and a bag of marijuana. King was taken to Jerome Combs Detention Center.

• Eishamane A. Smith, 23, of 1252 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee, was arrested at 8:06 p.m. Sunday by Kankakee police for unlawful use of a weapon after police responded to reports of a person armed with a gun in the 1000 block of North Chicago Avenue. Smith was taken to Jerome Combs Detention Center.