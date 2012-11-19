Bradley: Hostess closes door on Twinkies, other snacks

Little Debbie's smile has to be a little bigger today. The snack maker may have lost a rival.

Hostess Brands Inc., maker of the iconic Twinkies, Suzy Q's, Ho Hos, Cup Cakes, Sno Balls and dozens of other snack and bread products, has announced that its oven doors are closed, maybe for good.

Thousands of employees — from bakers to truck drivers to the staff at the factory outlet store in Bradley — are out of work. And the legal issues are likely to keep the grandfather of lunchbox treats off store shelves for months.

The company's formal announcement was deceptively simple, "We are sorry to announce that Hostess Brands Inc. has been forced by a Bakers Union strike to shut down all operations and sell all company assets."

The strike, though, was only a piece of the bankruptcy process that began in 2004. The business, built squarely on America's sweet tooth, was established in 1930. But it could not weather an era that demands healthier snacks. According to the company website, Hostess has filed a motion with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court looking for approval to close its business and sell its facilities and assets, including popular brand name products. Baking operations were suspended at all plants.

News of the future liquidation of the Texas-based company — that also produces Wonder Bread, as well as Butternut, Home Pride, Beefsteak and Nature's Pride products — created a near panic in area stores. Shelves quickly emptied over the weekend, with Twinkies selling fastest. Speculators wasted no time going to the online auction sites, boldly offering a box of Twinkies for $1 million, or the highest bid.

Within a matter hours some boxes did sell online. But they didn't quite bring that cool million. The average selling price was closer to $15, or about four times what they sold for in stores. Meanwhile, at the factory store in Bradley, there were reports that boxes of Hostess products were being opened and sold as single servings at much higher prices.

At Kankakee's Ultra Foods, 1200 N. Kennedy Drive, shoppers were coming in specifically for the Hostess products. One man, who preferred to remain anonymous, heard about the run on Twinkies and rushed in to grab the last box on the shelf — along with a supply of Ding Dongs and Zingers. His bill topped $30.

Some of Hostess' miniature doughnuts, the chocolate-covered and powered sugar-coated Donettes were still available at some stores, but it was clear that Little Debbie would own the snack aisles now. The display of Entenmann's baked goods seemed a little larger, but a world without Twinkies was hard to swallow for some shoppers.

The Daily Journal offered a Facebook forum for opinions on the demise of the snack giant, and the conversation quickly turned to the evil of junk food. In fact, a 2007 book, "Twinkie Deconstructed," by Steve Ettlinger, documented the nutritional side of the creme-filled treat.

He noted that the original product had a shelf life of two to three days. With the addition of preservatives such as Polysorbate 60 — a petroleum-based egg yolk substitute — a Hostess official recently reported that today's product would last 25 days on the shelf. That's not the 700 years suggested in the animated movie "Wall-E," but a long time for a baked product.

Industry analysts offer two primary reasons for Hostess' demise. Although, Twinkies were offered in varieties with a chocolate filling or a hard chocolate shell, the experts say the corporate leaders failed to invest in new products with more nutritional value and fewer calories.

The company was also accused of bungled pricing strategies, a move that opened the door for a generic "Swiss Roll" to steal Ho Ho customers.

Several business websites list Bimbo Bakeries, USA, as the front runner to buy the Hostess assets, and possibly bringing back the treats with the same recipes.