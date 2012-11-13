Jeff Bonty: Christmas becoming never-ending season

Election Day has come and gone.

Now it's time to move on to another subject that grips Americans, the Christmas season.

Ads and commercials have already started.

Before the winds of November came howling Sunday, people were out in droves putting up their outdoor decorations on the picture-perfect Indian summer day we enjoyed Saturday.

The economy continues its tortoise speed rebound.

I find it amazing that there are predictions people will spend several hundred dollars for all things Christmas this season.

The National Retail Federation reported the findings of a holiday consumer spending survey in October which found the average holiday shopper would spend $749.51 on gifts, décor, greeting cards and more.

This is up slightly from the 2011 average of $740.57.

The NRF also predicts holiday sales will increase 4.1 percent to $586.1 billion.

"We've seen this pattern of cautious optimism all year and despite the challenges that still exist in our economy, it looks as if consumers are eager to celebrate with friends and family," said NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay in a press release. "As the most promotional time of the year, retailers will continue to look for ways to stand out, specifically with attractive deals on toys, electronics and apparel, even well before the 'official' start of the holiday shopping season – Black Friday and Cyber Monday."

Shay is right in his assessment that retailers have already started with the attractive deals.

One national retailer has commercials offering 50 percent off certain items. These deals are available during the weekend.

Four in 10 holiday shoppers said they would begin holiday shopping before Halloween.

Thus, in my mind, the reason retailers put Christmas merchandise and decorations out just after Labor Day.

As for those who start shopping in December, 16 percent begin the first two weeks of the month while almost four percent wait until the last two weeks

Americans have found ways to enjoy the holidays by budgeting more and cutting corners.

In the past four years, consumers have changed spending habits and are better prepared for the uncertainty economic outlook in the near future, according to the survey.

The NRF survey found 52.3 percent of people say the state of the economy will affect their spending plans. That is down from 62.2 percent in 2011.

According to the NRF survey, three in 10 (31.4 percent) consumers affected by the economy will comparative shop online more often, 46.4 percent will shop for sales more often, 23.2 percent will travel less or not at all, and 6 percent will comparative shop using their mobile device.

No matter how you shop, gift cards seem the way to go.

NRF's survey found six in 10 say they would like to receive those sweet little cards. Clothes are also a popular choice with 49 percent. As for books, CDs, DVDs, videos or video games, almost 46 percent surveyed like to receive these as gifts.

Close to 36 percent prefer electronics or computer-related accessories. And jewelry is the preferred choice of 24 percent, which is the highest it has been since 2008.

Jared is going to like that last bit of information.

There are a few facts and figures to chew on as we prepare to jingle all the way.

If you thought Christmas shopping was being rushed, I think I saw Valentine's Day merchandise out.

For those of us men who seem to let that day slip, it might be a good idea to buy that Valentine's gift now. But I would hold off on the chocolates until February.

The percentage of women who dislike getting stale candy is astronomical.

<em>Jeff Bonty is Web/Wire editor. You can reach him via mail in care of The Daily Journal, 8 Dearborn Square, Kankakee, IL 60901; telephone 815-937-3366 or email (jbonty@daily-journal.com).</em>