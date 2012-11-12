Police Blotter

Criminal damage

Eleven- and 12-year-old boys and a 12-year-old girl were turned over to Illinois State Police by Kankakee police Monday night for allegedly throwing rocks at passing Interstate 57 vehicles from the railroad overpass in Kankakee just south of I-57's 312 interchange.

At about 8:30 p.m. Monday, police were called to assist state police regarding numerous calls from motorists regarding rocks being thrown from the overpass.

At least three vehicles were struck by rocks. No injuries were reported.

* Obscenities were spray-painted sometime Sunday night on a vehicle parked in the alley of the 800 block of North Fifth Avenue in Kankakee and on the overhead garage door.

Guns

Shots were reportedly fired just before 10 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of West Station Street in Kankakee, according to a business owner.

The owner told Kankakee police that he believes the shots were fired by an employee that had recently been fired. Police were unable to locate the alleged shooter. Five nearby people walking in the area were questioned by police and released.

* Junius A. Nickens, 23, of Kankakee, was arrested Friday by Project Safe Neighborhood Task Force members on charges of possessing a firearm by a felon, possessing a stolen gun and possessing a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

Nickens had been indicted last month by a federal grand jury. The indictment alleged that on or about September, 2007, Nickens was in possession of a Mossberg 12-gauge shotgun, a Smith & Wesson .40-caliber handgun and a Glock .9-mm handgun.

He had previous felony convictions for possession and delivery of a controlled substance. Nickens is in custody of the U.S. Marshals pending trial.

If convicted, Nickens faces a maximum sentence of 10 year in federal prison for firearm possession and five years for possession of a gun without a serial number.

Drug arrest

Dannie L. Kendrick Jr., 17, of 146 N. Greenwood Ave., Kankakee, was arrested at 1:43 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of East Locust Street and North Indiana Avenue in Kankakee by Kankakee police on charges of possessing cocaine and marijuana with intent to deliver.

Police stopped Kendrick on his bicycle. He was found to be in possession of eight small baggies of suspected cocaine and two baggies of suspected marijuana.

Mob action

A 50-year-old Kankakee man was reportedly beaten by about 20 people sometime near 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of South Evergreen Avenue in Kankakee.

The man allegedly made a derogatory gesture and comments to a juvenile girl that provoked the attack. The man was taken to Riverside Medical Center for treatment.

Burglary

Two men, a woman and a minor were arrested for burglary of a motor vehicle by Bourbonnais police on Friday.

Arrested were Jacob Hudson, 19, 295 S. Dearborn Ave., Bradley; Cody A. Aldridge, 19, 314 S. Evergreen Ave.; Jamie Honan, 19, 317 E. North St., Bradley; and the minor.

Bourbonnais police were notified by a caller who had chased the subjects to their gray Jeep in the Belle Aire subdivision.

After stopping the Jeep near the corner of Bethel and Gettysburg drives in Bourbonnais, police observed a weed trimmer and leaf blower in the rear passenger seat. Police searched the vehicle finding items that matched items described in the complaint. Aldridge, Honan and Hudson were all taken to Jerome Combs Detention Center for processing and the minor was released to a guardian.

Theft and forgery

A Kankakee woman has been arrested in connection with forgery and theft of a purse at Olivet Nazarene University last Thursday.

Erika Flournoy, 26, 220 Tedmark Court, Kankakee, was arrested by Bradley police on charges of theft and forgery with intent to defraud.

The arrest was the result of an ongoing investigation of a May 22 incident in which a wallet was stolen during the Women's Business Conference in Chalfant Hall at ONU in Bourbonnais.

The wallet contained a driver's license, credit cards, $60 in bills, and insurance information.

One of the credit cards was allegedly used shortly thereafter to purchase over $3,000 in furniture.

Flournoy was arrested last Thursday in connection with the crime and investigations are still pending.

DUI

Trisha Billadeau, 19, 306 E. Sixth St., Momence, was arrested by Bradley police at the corner of Armour Road and N. Stadium Drive for allegedly driving under the influence at 3:10 a.m. on Sunday.

* Luke Burton, 20, 274 Highpoint Circle, Bourbonnais, was arrested in Bradley at 1:38 a.m. on Saturday on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol.