Iroquois County: Arrest made in Gilman homicide

Iroquois County Sheriff's Police on Friday arrested a rural Ashkum man in connection with the shooting death of an overnight Shell Station employee in Gilman.

Andrew M. Condon, 33, is being held at the Iroquois County Jail in lieu of $1 million bond, Iroquois County Sheriff Derek Hagen said in a statement released late Friday night.

News of the arrest comes nearly two weeks after police found 27-year-old Jonathan Rubin dead in the back storage area of the gas station and convenience store on Illinois Route 24 near Interstate 57. A truck driver discovered Rubin's body just before 3:30 a.m. on Oct. 27.

Rubin, who grew up in the Woodworth and Milford area and was buried in Danforth, had been shot multiple times but police ruled out robbery as a motive.

Condon was charged with murder, said Gilman Police Chief Fred Voigt.

Hagen said police searched Condon's home on Nov. 1 and seized several items which later linked Condon to the crime.

Police won't say if the murder weapon was recovered and would not release more details.

"The investigation is ongoing," Hagen said in the statement.

According to news reports, police said surveillance video from the gas station puts Condon in the store about 90 minutes prior to the shooting.