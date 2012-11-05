Will County: Farmers vox to fight Illiana

A farmer, Virginia Hamann would rather worry about the costs of livestock feed, fertilizer or fuel. She'd rather be fixing fences. She'd rather be milking one of her 60 cows.

Instead, she spends much of her time raising concerns regarding her farm becoming the foundation for an expressway. She's worried her pastures will be lost and a century-old homestead will be condemned.

Instead of land being paved over to make way for the proposed Illiana Expressway, Hamann wants to know why existing roads cannot be upgraded? Why existing roads cannot be expanded?

Wouldn't that be significantly less expensive and more environmentally friendly, she asked?

Katrina Deutsche, the soon-to-be-former District 1 Will County Board member, also believes this project is unnecessary, but she said the tide of pro-Illiana may wash over the region. Like others opposing the development, she said existing roads could be improved to handle increased traffic.

But, she said, the momentum of this project may be too great to stop at this point.

"I think we are on the road to this being more than likely being built," the Democrat from Monee Township said. "I wouldn't say it's a done deal, but they are on that path."

According to the Illiana Corridor Committee, the bi-state group studying and making the recommendations, it states the this development would displace 22 residences and 2.7 acres of business parks.

The committee further states this development would consume 2,725 acres of farmland — of which 1,607 is considered "prime" ground.

"Corridor B3 has the overall least amount of potential environmental resource impacts" concluded the report that was published in October, as compared to the two other routes that were also considered.

"People really need to think about how this is gong to affect them," said Bruce Hamann, a Will Township farmer and the township's road commissioner as well. He is Virginia's father-in-law.

"We are easy targets. ... People want jobs," Bruce Hamann said. "I understand that. But there are bertter way to develop jobs."

Bruce Hamann was asked how area residents greeted the new of Interstate 57 when it was planned in the 1950s.

He said that was a question he really couldn't answer. But, he said, I-57 didn't impact the area as much as the Illiana will in terms of dividing farms.

"This community made a sacrifice once," he said of the I-57 development. "I don't know if we should have to do it again."

Virginia Hamann said area landowners are not about to throw up their arms and give in. She said this expressway will be fought at every turn, just as the third airport has been challenged.

"This is still my barn. This is our farm, our land. It's not OK to rob us of our land."

Judy Ogalla, a Will Township precinct committeewoman and a candidate for the Will County Board in District 1, said the fight has just begun as she called for others to get involved.

"People are just waking up to the fact of what's happening. Everyday people have to get involved," she said.

Virginia Hamann said so many people view rural land as wasteland, as something in need of development.

"This is not tumbleweed out here. This is our business. You can't keep paving over farmland," she said. "... We like our way of life. ... This isn't a done deal. I'm not going down without a fight. If we stand together they will find another path."