Bourbonnais: ONU homecoming more than football

Full slate for ONU homecoming

Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais is leaving no time slot unfilled as the five-day homecoming celebration rolls into a weekend that includes everything from a concert featuring the nationally acclaimed Gaither Vocal Band to a planetarium show, basketball and prayer breakfast. Oh, and a football game, too.

With the homecoming royalty crowned Wednesday, things get less formal tonight, with a women's football game. Then, the schedule shifts into high gear Friday with class reunions, department receptions, women's and men's basketball, and two theater productions, including a student play, "God's Favorite," starting at 7:30 p.m. in Kresge Auditorium.

Saturday's agenda includes something for children, a 5k run, and a performance by Gaither Vocal Band in the Hawkins Centennial Chapel. Of course, the football game, complete with the sights and sounds of the ONU Marching Tigers band, is set for noon at Ward Field.

— Dennis Yohnka