Former Pembroke official faces 3 years, $100,000 fine

Former Pembroke Township Supervisor Larry Gibbs pleaded guilty on Monday to one count of filing a false income tax return and faces sentencing on March 7 in U.S. District Court for the Central District of Illinois in Urbana.

He faces a potential sentence of three years in prison, a fine of up to $100,000 and restitution for $66,282 fraudulently obtained in an income tax refund.

Gibbs, who remains free on bond, pleaded guilty to one count of filing a false federal income tax return for 2005 for the "Larry Dean Gibbs Trust," and fraudulently obtaining a refund of $66,282.

The federal prosecutor's office also reported Gibbs attempted to claim refunds of $82,782 in 2007 and $76,932 in 2009, but didn't receive the money.

No plea agreement was involved, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Eugene L. Miller, who prosecuted. Miller said a second count in connection with the false returns will be dismissed at sentencing. But "that will be considered relevant conduct for sentencing, so most likely he will be held accountable for that as well," said Sharon Paul, spokeswoman for the prosecutor's office.

Gibbs is scheduled to be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Michael P. McCuskey, who jailed Gibbs for 14 days in August for direct contempt of court for disobeying McCuskey's order to "to stop filing frivolous documents" in which Gibbs challenged the court's authority and claimed that he wasn't the man named in the case.

Gibbs' public defender in the case withdrew as his counsel in September and was replaced by Bourbonnais attorney Tony L. Brasel, former Iroquois County state's attorney.

Gibbs resigned his post as supervisor in May after being indicted in February. He was elected to the Kankakee County Board in 2002 and defeated in 2006.