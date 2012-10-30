n Bradley

Woman arrested for abandoning dogs

A 23-year-old Bradley woman was arrested Tuesday for aggravated cruelty to animals after nearly 30 neglected animals were found in a Bradley home on Oct. 19.

Ashley D. Duby was arrested by Bradley police after officers obtained a search warrant for an abandoned home at 307 S. Douglas Drive and found 17 Maltese dogs, one puppy and eight cockatiels that were being fed but not properly cared for, said Bradley Police Chief Steve Coy.

The home was infested with fleas and covered in animal feces, according to police.

Duby was charged with aggravated cruelty to animals and cruel treatment of animals. She is being held at Jerome Combs Detention Center, according to police.

Another arrest could come today in the case, Coy said.

— Nicole Leonhardt