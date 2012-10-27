Dennis Yohnka: Cruise creates column fodder

<strong>Published in The Daily Journal print edition Oct. 18, 2012</strong>

Ahoy — I've always wanted to say that — this is my column written on the high seas.

I'll be home by the time this runs in the paper, but I thought it would be fun to write a column while on board the Norwegian Dawn, somewhere in the Atlantic Ocean. Can you tell I'm swaying gently as I write this. That's the waves — not the beer-tasting seminar I attended this afternoon.

This excursion started in Quebec City, a really friendly beautiful old city that I'll write more about later. And we eventually landed in Boston, a place that makes Chicago look great, even if the Red Sox broke their curse.

I need to focus, though, on the cruise experience.

First: The food. Everyone talks about the availability of 24-hour buffets. But think about it: Do you choose to go to buffets all the time? And the other restaurants are an additional charge. Soft drinks are an additional charge. The Internet service I'm using is $50 for 100 minutes. And then there's a special jewelry sale in the lobby — a champagne and art auction later. And then there's the casino. So you get it. This isn't the greatest life ever. It's nice, but I miss my car. I miss solid ground. I don't think I can enjoy the movie "Waterworld" again. Sorry, Kevin Costner, that might put you into single digits on fans of that movie.

Of course I haven't missed raking leaves, or work, or getting those political campaign fliers in the mailbox.

This cruise seems to be a very diverse group of 2,224 guests. If you call a group of Americans mostly between 50 and 75 diverse. There are 1,066 crew members, a waiter tells me most are Filipino and Indian. Hey, where are the Norwegians?

It's not a real friendsy-wendsy atmosphere — but it's definitely not cold and indifferent.

By the way, this column was sent from the Cape Breton Post offices in Sydney, Nova Scotia.

The ship's whistle might be blowing. I better go.

The ship is 965 feet long, 1,105 feet wide, and guest rooms and services fill eight floors of that. Everything seems like a long walk and an elevator ride away. I'd tell you more about the rest of the ship, but the behind-the-scenes tour of bread-baking and laundering was an extra $50.

