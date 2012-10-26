Coming this Weekend: Oct. 26, 2012

SAVINGS

For those on a budget, or anyone wanting to saving a few dollars, there will be $236 worth of coupons in the upcoming Weekend Edition.

<p style="text-align: center;">Making Route 50 safer

<p style="text-align: center;">A rash of fatal crashes along Illinois Route 50 between Bourbonnais and Manteno have area residents, plus county and municipality officials, pushing for changes that they hope will make the highway safer. Reporter Nicole Leonhardt investigates this growing concern.

<p style="text-align: center;">Who is Phillip Horrell?

<p style="text-align: center;">The only glimpse most have seen of the 35-year-old man accused of stabbing to death a retired physician and attempting to kill the elderly man's wife was a brief court appearance last week on a video feed from the Jerome Combs Detention Center. From the Kankakee County Courthouse to the local taverns, people recalled the Kankakee man through superficial encounters and second-hand stories. Dimitrios Kalantzis reports.

<p style="text-align: center;">COMMENTARY

<p style="text-align: center;">Dave Wischnowsky: Scaring up the most haunted places in Chicago

<p style="text-align: center;">Ron Jackson: Early voting is a lot like fast food — easy, quick and painless

<p style="text-align: center;">BUSINESS

<p style="text-align: center;">Dial down

<p style="text-align: center;">Local radio station WLVI-FM, The Valley, is enjoying its move down the dial from 95.1 to 92.7. Read more about the switch in Business.

<p style="text-align: center;">LIFE

<p style="text-align: center;">Riding the rails

<p style="text-align: center;">Chebanse residents Louis and Wanda Wolfe join their three daughters for a train trip through the magnificent Rocky Mountains.

<p style="text-align: center;">SPORTS

<p style="text-align: center;">Let the playoffs begin!

<p style="text-align: center;">Three area teams — Bradley-Bourbonnais, Coal City and Peotone — are in action tonight in the opening round of the IHSA Football Playoffs, while six other area schools play on Saturday. Get the full story on Friday's games by picking up the Weekend Edition sports section.

<p style="text-align: center;">THINK

<p style="text-align: center;">GOP answer?

<p style="text-align: center;">Adam Andrzejewski believes he has the answer for Republicans to become competitive again in Illinois. The former Herscher resident, who ran for governor in 2010, is pushing a pledge for candidates to sign off on a property tax freeze and a repeal of the last state income tax hike.

<p style="text-align: center;">USA WEEKEND

<p style="text-align: center;">Good & scared

<p style="text-align: center;">Experts demystify fears and phobias — and reveal how you can conquer yours in USA WEEKEND.

