Police blotter: Oct. 20, 2012

Aggravated robbery

A man told Kankakee police he was approached by three other men in the area of Station Street and Chicago Avenue in Kankakee at 3 a.m. on Wednesday, struck to the ground with an unknown object and had cash stolen out of his pockets.

Burglary

• Two juveniles were arrested for burglary after breaking into coin-operated laundry machines at an apartment building on the 800 block of West Station Street in Kankakee at 2:54 a.m. on Friday, Kankakee police said.

• A property owner on the 200 block of Tedmark Court in Kankakee told Kankakee police someone broke into an apartment in the building and stole a refrigerator and copper piping.

Domestic battery

Sidney Wooding, 53, 295 N. 7th Ave., Kankakee, was arrested for domestic battery by Kankakee police at 10:17 p.m. on Wednesday.

Residential burglary

• A property owner on the 1100 block of North Chicago Avenue in Kankakee told Kankakee police at 12:26 p.m. on Thursday that someone broke into his house through a back door and stole copper piping.

• A property owner on the 400 block of South Lincoln Avenue in Kankakee told Kankakee police at 4:06 p.m. on Thursday someone kicked in his back door and stole copper piping.

• A homeowner on the 300 block of South Rosewood Avenue in Kankakee told Kankakee police a 42-inch television set, two video gaming systems and an entertainment center were stolen from her house between 8 a.m. and 4:45 p.m. on Thursday. An air conditioning unit in her window had been pushed aside to gain entry, police said.