Kankakee: Raid nets 143 pot plants

A crop of 143 cannabis plants was recovered from a Kankakee home at 652 W. Seneca St. during an early morning raid on Thursday.

The occupant of the home, Robert J. Friend, 42, of the same address, was arrested for production of cannabis sativa plants. U.S. Marshals raided the home at 9:10 a.m. after obtaining a search warrant as part of an ongoing investigation with the Kankakee County Major Crimes Task Force. Growing equipment was also recovered.

"The investigation is continuing and they anticipate more arrests," said Ken McCabe, Kankakee County Sheriff's police chief deputy.

The plants had an estimated street value of between $114,400 and $328,900, McCabe said.