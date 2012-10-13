Preventing identity theft doesn't need to be pricey

Published in the Oct. 6 edition of The Daily Journal

Free services available

to consumers

By Nicole Leonhardt

nleonhardt@daily-journal.com

815-937-3385

Identity theft is on the rise but that doesn't mean consumers need to spend hundreds of dollars on protection services every year to say safe.

"Until the company demonstrates there is significant value, it's not clear what they are really protecting you against that you can't get for free," said Dave Aitel, the CEO of Immunity Inc., a company that provides cyber security to banks.

Aitel -- who is currently testing out the identity theft protection service LifeLock -- and the Federal Trade Commission agree that these services can be convenient and save time for some consumers, but people living on a tight budget don't need to incur debt to stay safe. State and federal laws combined with a touch of leg work can help protect an identity and aid in the recovery process in the occurrence of identity theft, for free.

"Anyone who's willing to pay attention to their digital identity has LifeLock," Aitel said.

Consumers can pull all their financial information into one place using Mint.com. A free Mint account allows people to track all their accounts -- checking savings, investments, retirement -- in one place, Aitel said. And if consumers are checking their accounts regularly they will see charges and activity they didn't approve and can then alert their bank or credit card company.

And Mint is read-only so no money can be transferred out of accounts.

Because credit card systems are imperfect, refunds in cases of identity theft are a guarantee. That means consumers don't need an expensive service to get their money back, Aitel said.

"A credit card number is not a secret and yet it involves money, the banks have to insure that it's not being used for fraud," Aitel said.

While protection services can ensure that new credit cards aren't opened using a stolen identity, a consumer reporting company can do the same thing for free, according to the FTC. Potential creditors have to take extra measures to verify the identity of a person seeking credit if you have a fraud alert placed on your credit report.

Consumers can put a fraud alert on their credit reports simply by calling one of three national consumer reporting companies, they are:

* Equifax: 800-525-6285

* Experian: 888-EXPERIAN (397-3742)

* TransUnion: 800-680-7289

"Work to understand your digital identity, it's the easiest way to start protecting yourself," Aitel said.

And it's the cheapest.