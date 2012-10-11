Kankakee: LaCost faces jail time, forfeits $4.3 million

An illegal gambling operation that netted a Kankakee man millions of dollars has resulted in Jimmy A. LaCost going to federal prison and turning over nearly $4.3 million to the federal government.

LaCost, 66, convicted of money structuring and money laundering of proceeds from illegal gambling, was sentenced Wednesday and ordered to report to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons Jan. 7 to begin serving his one-year, one-day sentence.

LaCost's son, Michael, 43, also of Kankakee, was ordered to serve 12 months of probation in home confinement with electronic monitoring. LaCost Amusements Inc., a Kankakee-based business, was sentenced to three years probation.

They had previously pleaded guilty to conducting an illegal gambling business.

U.S. District Court Judge Harold Baker ordered Jimmy and Michael LaCost and LaCost Amusements to forfeit $4,285,829 in illegal gambling proceeds, 300 illegal video gambling machines and nine properties.

Ironically, the sentencing of the LaCosts came during the same week that Illinois is turning on video gambling machines as part of a revenue-generating program to aid its own ailing finances and those of participating municipal and county governments.

On Tuesday, the first video gaming machines were turned on and machines in Kankakee County are expected to be up and running by no later than next week.

In April 2012, a jury found Jimmy LaCost guilty of 54 counts of money structuring and one count of money laundering.

The jury found that Jimmy LaCost structured approximately $6.4 million in cash deposits over four years, from January 2005 to July 2009, to evade Currency Transaction Reporting [CTR] requirements.

Financial institutions are required to complete and file CTRs with the Internal Revenue Service when a person deposits more than $10,000 as part of a transaction. The jury found that Jimmy LaCost structured 54 monthly deposits of just less than $10,000.

Deposits of $10,000 or greater are noted by bank officials and reports must be created by law. Thus, if deposits are held below that threshold, scrutiny by banking regulators and law enforcement is more likely to be avoided.