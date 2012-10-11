Kankakee: Humor helps healing process

A dentist most likely will not prescribe three doses of laughter a day to a patient with a toothache. An antibiotic, not laughter, is the best medicine in that case.

But the health benefits of laughter and humor can definitely supplement the healing process of just about any physical or mental ailment, doctors, nurses and psychologists have said.

"Any other treatment is going to work better if the patient is calm, if the patient is optimistic and confident," said Steve Wilson, a psychologist and the founder of World Laughter Tour.

That's why Jane Schwark, breast health navigator for Riverside Medical Center, is bringing in tour certified laugh leader Kathy O'Brien to the October meeting of Riverside Medical Center's Women's Cancer Support Group.

October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month -- and breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer among U.S. women next to skin cancer -- but the group's monthly meetings are open to all women battling any form of cancer.

Schwark is encouraging everyone, whether they are fighting any illness or have a clean bill of health, to come learn about the benefits of laughter at 6 p.m. Monday at the Betty Burch Bridgewater Center for Radiation Therapy, 200 Riverside Drive, Bourbonnais.

"I would love to have everybody from the community come," Schwark said. "A lot of people think our support group is sad group but it's not."

The women of the group have already learned to laugh when talking about their illnesses but Schwark wants them and others who attend to learn how to incorporate laughter and good humor into all aspects of their lives.

And that's exactly what O'Brien will do, Wilson said.

"We do laughter exercises, short activities that get people involved so they can take a familiar movement like shaking hands or waving and add laughter to it," Wilson said.

Smiling, laughing and being a kind person can change their attitude and the more positive a person feels about life, treatment and the will to live the more likely he or she is to respond to treatment, Wilson said.

"Attitudes determine how effective other treatments can be," Wilson said. "A person can have a condition that's bad but medical science has a treatment, but if person gives up hope and loses the will to live ..." He trailed off to indicate the end of life.

"But sometimes a person has a condition that's bad but they have a certain attitude and that results in a certain percentage of survivors."