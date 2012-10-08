I-57 construction zone traffic tickets on upswing

<strong>Published in The Daily Journal print edition Oct. 1, 2012</strong>

State and local law enforcement officials handed out nearly 900 tickets inside the construction zone along Interstate 57 in Bradley since the $45 million project began in July 2011.

At least 550 of those tickets were for speeding and carried a fine between $120 and $375.

The Kankakee County Circuit Clerk's office said it's difficult to say just how much money the tickets have generated.

But the 826 citations written by the Illinois State Police are prosecuted in Kankakee County, which takes in nearly all of the fine money.

And the number of construction zone tickets -- including the major overhaul of the exit 315 interchange -- that have been processed through the Kankakee County Courthouse jumped substantially in 2011.

Construction zones violations processed here include:

* 125 in 2010

* 195 in 2011

* 91 through Sept. 21, 2012

Circuit Clerk Sandy Cianci could not say why the number of processed tickets does not match the number of those written.

The Bradley Police Department, which has jurisdiction over Illinois Route 50, handed out 15 tickets at the construction zone since July 2011.

Kankakee County sheriff's figures were not immediately available, but Chief Deputy Sheriff Ken McCabe said deputies ran at least two traffic details along Interstate 57 and administered several dozen tickets.

During these operations, one deputy uses a radar gun and alerts several other "chase" cars to speeding vehicles.

McCabe said local police met with state police officials early on after receiving complaints that traffic signs, indicating merging and turn-only lanes, for example, in and around the construction zone were inadequate or confusing.

But there has been only one death inside the zone, a single-vehicle crash.

Of the 826 state police citations, 46 were for using cellphones, including text messaging.

State law does not prohibit the use of cellphones while driving except for certain areas, including school and construction zones. Texting while driving is banned across the state.

Sixty-seven tickets were for failure to use a seat belt.

State police officers have also been lenient, according to the numbers.

They let off drivers with just a warning 609 times, including 263 times for speeding.

Construction runs through 2013.