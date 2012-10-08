Coal City: 3 hurt, 1 critically, in Octoberfest accident

Three village of Coal City employees were injured, one critically, Saturday evening when an alleged drunk driver collided with a work crew cleaning up after the annual Octoberfest Celebration in Coal CIty.

Darrell L. Olson, 44, suffered "traumatic injuries to his lower extremities," in the accident and was airlifted to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, according to a news release issued by the Coal City Police Department. Olson is the streets and alleys supervisor for the village.

"Mr. Olson is a long time and well respected member of the village staff," Coal City chief of police Thomas Best said in the written statement. "This accident is still under investigation and more details will be released as they become available."

Thomas Brown, of Coal City, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. He refused treatment at Morris Hospital and was released from police custody after posting bond. According to the news release, Saturday was Brown's 42nd birthday.

Brown's vehicle allegedly collided with a public works vehicle at the intersection of South Broadway and Oak Street at 7:26 p.m., causing injury to three village employees. Two of the workers, whose names were not released, were treated and released at Morris Hospital.