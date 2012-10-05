Environment: Group devoted to preserving rare local habitat

As it crosses into the northeast corner of Iroquois County, the gravel and sand road south from Leesville becomes one lane of sand with greenery in the middle.

It borders areas of black oak savanna that have been called the rarest habitat in Illinois and even "globally significant" recently by staff members of The Field Museum -- itself world class.

Woodland and prairie habitats along this road, 17000E, have been preserved by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, The Nature Conservancy and Friends of the Kankakee, whose co-founder and president waits for a reporter at the end of the road, in the far northeast corner of Iroquois County.

Marianne Hahn, of Homewood, and Friends are a grassroots group of about 100 members, about half in Illinois, half in Indiana.

Since 2000, they have been devoted to the preservation of natural habitat areas in the Kankakee River region, with most of their work in this remote area of Iroquois County and neighboring Pembroke Township of Kankakee County.

Biological inventories of plants, moths and butterflies, snakes, turtles, and birds in Kankakee sands areas have found populations of threatened and endangered species for the state-- and species of concern -- that are found nowhere else in Illinois, Hahn notes.

So far, Friends has preserved more than 200 acres of this habitat, with grants totaling a little more than $240,000 from the Illinois Clean Energy Community Foundation and other fundraising.

At Kolar Savanna, 44 acres near the south end of this road, Hahn spreads a large plat map over the fender of her car, with many tiny land divisions colored yellow, magenta and white.

They're mostly pieces of the largely undeveloped Willow Estates rural subdivision, across Stateline Road from Indiana's massive Willow Sough Fish and Wildlife Area.

"There are over 700 subdivided properties," Hahn said. "We own over 200 of them."

They were sold as rural homesites, but most remained untouched.

Friends has a two-year plan to acquire 64 more lots totaling about 30 acres.