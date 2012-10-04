Economy: KCC job fair draws another big crowd

Traditionally, Kankakee Community College's biannual job fair is better attended in the spring as students prepare to graduate and enter the workforce, but last night's fair was right on par with the one held earlier this year.

"It was the best attended and best represented fall job fair," said Mary Posing, director of KCC's Office of Corporate and Continuing Education.

Several hundred people and about 50 area employers attended the job fair held at KCC's College Center Wednesday morning.

"It's good and it's bad because that means there are a lot of people in our area that are looking for work, but I'm glad Kankakee Community College could help solve that and provide that link," Posing said.

Kankakee County has the state's seventh-highest jobless rate of the 102 counties in Illinois. But the county also has plenty of employers like Heartland Harvest -- who had representatives at the fair -- looking for help.

"Heartland set up 11 interviews starting today," Posing said.

She added, "We had quite a few that said they found good candidates and were pleased with the traffic they had and the applications they saw."

The date for the spring job fair has not yet been set, but Posing said it will most likely take place at the end of March or beginning of April and will probably draw about 60 employers.