Coming in print: Oct. 3, 2012

• Washington, D.C. attorney Mark Schamel has been offering some informal counsel to the friends of Rev. Lee Ryan, former pastor of St. Edmund Catholic Church in Watseka. He makes it clear, though, that he can offer little optimism to the group hoping to see their 79-year-old priest cleared of sexual allegations, dating from the mid-1970s.

• The Amish Cook's daughter and her have been baby-sitting a friend's two children lately. Matthew is 2 and Emily just turned a year old earlier this month. Emily is starting to take steps now. I almost forgot all the things two little ones can get into. Read more in The Amish Cook's column in Life.

• Central High School was presented with a prime opportunity Tuesday, and the Comets took advantage. Coal City couldn't do the same, even with plenty of chances. Putting a small damper on the Coalers' senior night, Central, only in its fourth year of having a soccer program, escaped with a 1-0 win as it ventured away for a road trip.