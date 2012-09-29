Day in the Life: More than just peanuts

The International Kiwanis Club's Peanut Day comes to street corners every fourth Friday of September.

This year, on Friday, members of Kankakee County's chapter set up on the corners of Schuyler Avenue and Brookmont Boulevard and on Station Street and Wall Street, both in Kankakee. The annual event is the club's most important fundraiser, and the nickels, dimes, dollar bills and occasional $20 bill motorists donate are more than just peanuts -- they fund college scholarships for area high school students and other school activities, such as musical events.

The day starts at 7 a.m. and runs until 6 p.m. The Daily Journal spent Peanut Day with the volunteers this year.

5:45 a.m. -- David Robinson, Kiwanis Club of Kankakee County president, starts the day packing his car. He packs boxes of peanuts and Kiwanis Club signs, and then loads the drinks for the volunteers into his car.

6 a.m. -- The next stop is the McDonald's on Court Street in Kankakee where he picks up free breakfast sandwiches and coffee for his volunteers.

6:30 a.m. -- It's time to drop off supplies at the two street corners the club will work this year. One is on the corner of Schuyler Avenue and Brookmont Boulevard; the other is on Station Street and Wall Street, both in Kankakee.

6:45 a.m. -- Volunteers eat their breakfasts, put on their orange vests, set up the signs and get ready to hit the streets.

7 a.m. -- Peanut Day begins!

10 a.m. -- Pete Crego, of Kankakee, starts his day on the corner of Schuyler Avenue and Brookmont Boulevard. It's the first time he's ever worked this corner in the 20 years he's participated in Peanut Day.

12 p.m. -- The lunch hour starts. Volunteers notice the uptick in traffic.

12:15 p.m. -- John Gruhn, of Bourbonnais, starts his day at the same location. He left from work to participate.

12:30 p.m. -- Crego gets a $20 bill; it's the largest donation most volunteers will get.

1 p.m. -- A second rush hour starts when Bishop McNamara Catholic High School dismisses early. Several students drive by in Fightin' Irish football uniforms. Gruhn pulls in his first $5 donation.

1:15 p.m. -- The volunteers on Schuyler Avenue and Brookmont Boulevard note the motorist who blows a red light to avoid them. Another is playing his Hip Hop music a little too loud.

2 p.m. -- Crego's shift ends. He's replaced by another Kiwanis Club volunteer.

3 p.m. -- There's been enough time for volunteers to accumulate a little experience. Gruhn notes that he should never judge how much a person will give on the car they're driving.

6 p.m. -- Peanut Day ends. All that's left to do is count the money.