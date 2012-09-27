Will County: Beecher new site for state's attorney satellite office

Will County State's Attorney James Glasgow and Washington Township officials have partnered to open a satellite state's attorney's office in Beecher.

East county residents will be able to meet there to discuss criminal complaints and other county issues with an assistant state's attorney, Glasgow announced Wednesday.

County Board member Bob Howard, who also is Washington Township supervisor, worked with his office for several months to launch the office, Glasgow said.

An informational session will be held at 9 a.m. Monday at the township offices, at 30200 Town Center Road, Beecher.

State's Attorney Glasgow's Criminal Division Chief, Kathy Patton, who lives in Eastern Will County, also will attend the informational session.

Patton will staff the satellite office from 9 a.m.-noon the first Monday of each month. Appointments will not be required; it will be first-come, first-served.

Glasgow, Patton, Howard and other officials will be at Monday's meeting.

A release Wednesday from Glasgow's office also said the office will handle:

* Walk-in complaints from residents after a police agency has declined to forward their allegations to the state's attorney's office for charging. Residents should bring a copy of their police report;

* Information about or referrals for services available through other county or state agencies; and

* Consultations with officers from local police departments regarding criminal cases.

-- The Daily Journal staff reports