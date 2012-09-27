Education - Classroom becomes courtroom

Area students discuss cases with judges

Published in The Daily Journal print edition Sept. 20, 2012

By Nicole Leonhardt

nleonhardt@daily-journal.com

815-937-3385

High school student Jordan Hawkins has long considered a career in law, so he was excited to have the chance to discuss Supreme Court cases with two judges from the 21st Judicial Circuit on Tuesday.

"I've always wanted to be a lawyer but this made me want to even more," said Hawkins, a Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School junior who took part in the "Bringing the Courtroom to the Classroom" program at his school.

The program was created by the Illinois Judge's Association. Its aim is to bring IJA member-judges into civics classes across the state to help teach about the U.S. Constitution's history and its modern day relevance.

Students from some of BBCHS' social studies classes had the chance to discuss the U.S. Supreme Court case, New Jersey v. T.L.O., with two judges from the 21st Judicial Circuit.

Seventeen-year-old BBCHS student Darion Taylor had a few questions about the 1985 situation that resulted in T.L.O.'s bookbag being searched in school. He quickly learned that school officials can conduct searches if there's probable cause.

And, while Taylor questioned a search conducted without a warrant like a lawyer, he later told a reporter he'd like to have a career as a police officer.

"I like saving and protecting," said Taylor, a senior who was dressed like Batman for homecoming week's "character day" on Tuesday.

Taylor didn't agree that schools should be allowed more leniency when it comes to searches, but as a young man who hopes to one day uphold the law, he understood the importance of learning and accepting the laws he'll be enforcing.

Learning about civics has made Hawkins, 16, want to advocate for young people, especially ones who find themselves in trouble with the law.

And that's exactly what BBCHS teachers Alison Zipper and Eric Johnson hoped the program would do, spark an interest in rights, laws and government among students.

"It's the basic concept of citizenship," Johnson said.

The Bringing the Courtroom to the Classroom program also serves as a celebration of the 225th anniversary of the signing of the Constitution, which was Monday. BBCHS is just one of 225 classrooms in Illinois that will be visited by judges to mark the event.

"It makes students aware of what their rights are and the history of where they came from," said Zipper, a U.S. history teacher.

The judges were at Bishop McNamara Catholic High School on Wednesday and will bring the courtroom into the classroom today at Momence High School. The program will be held at Kankakee High School on Friday.