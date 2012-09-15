10 questions: Art of helping the community

The Community Arts Council of Kankakee County will hold its annual Fall Art Stroll this weekend in downtown Kankakee. The council's president, Janice Miller, of Bradley, agreed to answer 10 questions from The Daily Journal about herself and the event. It will feature 89 vendors, food, music, children's activities and a 5k run to raise money for student artists.

Miller, who has been the council's president for the past seven years, has lived in the community with her husband, Jack, for more than 30 years. But she has nurtured her love of the arts with an avocation for watercolor painting, sewing, quilting, stained glass and other crafts since age 6.

She works as an educator for Easter Seals in Tinley Park, working with autistic teens on their vocational skills and helping them obtain their first jobs.

How did you get involved in the arts?

"I'm a lover of the arts. I started working in education at the time and we had a poetry competition and wanted the Community Arts Council to promote it. When I approached them they needed a president, so I got appointed."

What's most rewarding about being a part of the Community Arts Council?

"To see these events grow and to see the inexperienced artists blossom. I can't wait to see Sunday's event and what it's going to look like."

Why do you think some people feel intimidated by the arts?

"Possibly because they're not aware of what's involved in the arts. The arts aren't narrow, they're very broad and many different things are involved. They're broad enough, there should be something there for everyone to like."

What is your favorite medium?

"I enjoy the theater, as a member of the audience."

What do you consider the main adornment in your living room?

"My watercolor paintings. Most of them are mine, and most people don't know that I've done that."

Is the famous painter's name Claude Monet pronounced "Mo-ney" or "Mo-net?"

"Mo-ney."

What is something that's always in your refrigerator?

"Garlic. And that's because I love cooking with garlic."

If there was one famous artist from history you could meet, who would it be? And why?

"Red Skelton [the comedian]. Wouldn't he be fun to meet? I think he'd be so much fun. He always had a great way of looking at everything, tweaked it a bit and had a unique outlook on it. He was a blast."

What advice do you have for young or starting artists?

"Get involved. Come out and get involved in the Community Arts Council, so they have an opportunity for networking and the opportunity to sell some of their work so they have an incentive to create more."

Why should people attend the Fall Art Stroll this weekend?

"This is the perfect way to spend a beautiful afternoon. You can have entertainment while you enjoy the visual arts -- and also have some great food. The creativity of our local artists is amazing, and they'll all be out that afternoon. Everything in the line of art you can imagine will be out there."