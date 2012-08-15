Police blotter: Aug. 15, 2012

<strong>DUI</strong>

* Joseph E. Cavoto, 49, of 563 Brian St., Manteno, was arrested at 9:52 p.m. Saturday by Beecher police near the intersection of Indiana Avenue and Oak Park Avenue for driving under the influence of alcohol.

* Scott Beutler, 47, of Chicago, was arrested at 12:16 p.m. Sunday by Illinois State Police for driving under the influence of alcohol after police pulled over his motorcycle on Illinois Route 1 near 7000N Road. Beutler did not have a valid motorcycle license.

* Julio Gonzalez, 24, of Momence, was arrested at 12:11 a.m. Saturday by Illinois State Police for driving under the influence of alcohol following a traffic stop on Dixie Highway at North Street in Momence.

<strong>Shots fired</strong>

A home in the 600 block of Eastview Drive was damaged by gunfire early Saturday morning. Police found a bullet in the living room of the home, apparently having entered through a front window, which had been damaged. A .40-caliber shell casing was located in front of a nearby residence in the 1000 block of North Chicago Avenue.

<strong>Theft</strong>

About 5,000 pounds of steel were reported to Kankakee County sheriff's police Sunday as stolen from a concrete business in the 300 block of West Issert Drive in Kankakee. The steel had been sitting on the south side of the business.