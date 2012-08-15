Livingston County: Driver of fatal Reddick crash due in court

A Kankakee woman faces Livingston County charges of reckless homicide and aggravated driving under the influence following a fatal head-on accident April 28 outside Reddick that one local fire official described as one of the worse he's ever seen.

Kyra Thomas, 21, is due back in Livingston County Circuit Court on Aug. 31 on the charges. The state's attorney's office alleges she was under the influence of both alcohol and drugs when she crashed her 1995 Mazda into a BMW driven by 21-year-old Bourbonnais resident Daniel Sidler.

The crash resulted in the death of Michael L. Blakeney, 21, of Kankakee, a passenger in Thomas' car. Blakeney was a lance corporal in the U.S. Marine Corps. At the time of the accident, he was home to attend his mother's funeral after her April 23 passing.

Blakeney was thrown from the vehicle and was found in a ditch by Reddick fire personnel.

"It was one of the worst accidents I've seen in all my years on the fire department and as a paramedic," Reddick Community Fire Protection District Chief Don Feller told The Daily Journal following the accident.

A 45-minute extrication was done following the accident to remove victims from the wreckage. Sidler was airlifted to Loyola Medical Center. Thomas, along with her other passenger, 21-year-old Kankakeean Jose Garduno, were taken to Riverside Medical Center.

