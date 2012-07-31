Police blotter: July 31, 2012

Battery

A man received treatment at a local hospital after reportedly being attacked from behind by two men. The victim told Kankakee police he was walking east in the 1300 block of West Station Street when the attack occurred. Hospital staff reportedly treated a minor injury to the victim's left eye.

Burglary

Three juveniles were arrested July 17 by Watseka police in the 200 block of West Park Avenue for burglary to a motor vehicle. Arrested were two 16-year-olds from Watseka and a 17-year-old from Crescent City. The two Watseka teens were also charged with criminal trespass to a motor vehicle, violation of curfew and illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor. All three were released to their parents.

Domestic battery

* Robert Henry Taylor, 51, of 627 E. Bourbonnais St., Kankakee, was arrested at 12:25 a.m. July 24 by Kankakee police for domestic battery following an incident at his residence. He was transported to Jerome Combs Detention Center.

* Sean M. Billadeau, 21, of 1196 S. Fifth Ave., Kankakee, was arrested at 4:46 p.m. July 18 by Kankakee police for domestic battery following an incident at his residence. He was transported to Jerome Combs Detention Center.

* Sidney Wooding, 52, of 295 N. Seventh Ave., Kankakee, was arrested at 5:10 p.m. July 18 by Kankakee police for domestic battery following an incident at his residence. He was transported to Jerome Combs Detention Center.

DUI

Jacquelynn D. Smith, 28, of 656 Melrose Lane, Beecher, was arrested at 10:46 a.m. July 18 by Beecher police in the 800 block of Church Road for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Drugs

* Shannon L. Clark, 37, of 359 S. Cleveland Ave., Bradley, was arrested at 2:08 p.m. July 23 by Kankakee police for possession of cannabis of more than 30 grams with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police reportedly found Clark with five bags of cannabis, a glass pipe with marijuana residue and a rolling machine in a parked car in the 1100 block of South East Avenue in Kankakee. He was transported to Jerome Combs Detention Center.

* A simple traffic ticket turned into big trouble for a Watseka woman recently. Shelisa E. Michl, 34, was stopped by police on the afternoon of July 17 near the intersection of Walnut and Eighth streets for driving without valid registration, which led to her arrest for possession of drug paraphernalia. She was transported to Iroquois County Jail, where she was found to have drugs, leading to additional charges of possession of a controlled substance and bringing contraband into a penal institution.

* Michael E. Miller, 48, of Martinton, was arrested Wednesday by Iroquois County sheriff's police for production of between five and 20 cannabis plants following reports of drug activity at the property. Miller is being held at Iroquois County Jail.

* Lawrence A. Benmon, 20, of 216 Crestlane Drive, No. 109, Kankakee, was arrested at 7:45 p.m. Thursday by Kankakee police for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver within 1,000 feet of a church and resisting arrest following reports of drug activity in the 300 block of North Evergreen Avenue. More than $1,000 in cash was seized during the arrest. Benmon was transported to Jerome Combs Detention Center.

Mob action

Jerrod L. Smith, 21, of 121 N. Campbell Ave., Chicago, and Salina R. Davis, 859 W. Harbor St., Kankakee, were arrested at 11:10 p.m. July 19 by Kankakee police for mob action following reports of a gang fight in the 900 block of East Chestnut Street. Both were transported to Jerome Combs Detention Center.

Motor vehicle theft

A silver 2002 Chrysler Seibring was reported to Kankakee police July 19 as stolen from The Shoppes at Meadowview. The vehicle was reportedly stolen between 2:30 p.m. and 9:15 p.m.

Property damage

James R. Huckleby, 45, of Watseka, was arrested at 11:30 p.m. Saturday by Watseka police for criminal damage to property of more than $500 following reports of a person slashing tires in the 200 block of East Walnut Street. He was transported to Iroquois County Jail.

Residential burglary

Dustin Keller, 24, of 436 W. Stone St., Kankakee, was arrested at 9:26 p.m. July 17 by Kankakee police for residential burglary and possession of burglary tools after police responded to a burglary alarm in the 300 block of West Stone Street. He was transported to Jerome Combs Detention Center.