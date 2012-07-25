Manteno: One injured in shooting at warehouse

Kankakee County Sheriff’s police continue their search of a rural Kankakee man accused of shooting his coworker at the Four Ts Management warehouse facilities in Manteno Wednesday afternoon.

The victim — who has not been identified by police — is in critical condition late Wednesday afternoon, said Chief Deputy Ken McCabe, but was able to speak to detectives. He would likely be airlifted to another hospital, McCabe said.

Provena St. Mary’s Hospital spokeswoman Melissa Tanner said the victim’s family’s declined to release any information.

Around 2 p.m. Wednesday at least 50 plant workers gathered outside the facility as more than a dozen trailers parked along Sycamore Road, near the Diversatech Campus security, unable to enter.

The alleged gunman, a Hispanic male, fled in a red four-door Chrysler following the shooting around 1:50 p.m. just as the second shift was set to clock out.

An anonymous source told The Daily Journal the victim is a supervisor at the warehouse.

“What we’ve heard is that the shooter just walked in with a gun under a coat,” the informant said in a cellphone conversation while employees remained outside and police investigated the scene.

“I heard that the supervisor was shot six or seven times in the chest.

“It’s pretty noisy in there, so a gunshot wouldn’t be that noticeable. It’s a big warehouse and part of it is refrigerated. We store candy.”

McCabe said detectives were gathering statements from employees and were canvassing the area for the suspect. Along the stretch of Illinois Route 50 just south of Manteno Wednesday afternoon a Bourbonnais police cruiser waited.

As police continued to keep the facility on lock down, friends and family members of workers inside were turned away from the building, seeking answers and getting few.

“They are sending everyone from second shift home,” said Latavia Key, of Kankakee, who was waiting along Sycamore Road to pick up a relative.

“I don’t know what happened.”

She had been unable to make contact with the relative.

Four Ts Management is a subsidiary of the Tyson Companies. The facility is located at 1125 W. Sycamore Road, near the Diversatech Campus.

Around 3 p.m. plant workers began leaving the site but each declined to speak to reporters.

Four Ts Management has not released a statement.

<em>Nicole Leonhardt and Dennis Yohnka contributed to this report.</em>