Coming in The Weekend Edition of The Daily Journal

NEWS

Familiar face missing

Members and guests at the Kankakee Area YMCA have been missing the man who has been greeting them at the main reception desk for the past 35 years. Dennis Yohnka reports how he's mending and when members can see him at the Y again.

NEWS

Hidden costs of Hidden Cove

Bourbonnais Township Park District officials are optimistic the $2.4 million purchase of Hidden Cove could pay for itself. But what record has the the park district’s other purchases left behind, and why has it’s property tax levy grown so quickly in Bourbonnais and Bradley?

Investigative Editor Jon Krenek reports on where taxpayers could find themselves if the purchase goes through.

COMMENTARY

Dave Wischnowsky: Sports history afoot at the handiest place in Chicago

Ron Jackson: Possibility of a new Kankakee County Courthouse stirs emotions

BUSINESS

Good time to invest?

Is it a good time to invest in a company that is at or near bankruptcy? Find out by reading the Motley Fool column in Business in the Weekend Edition.

LIFE

Disappointed with restaurant panini?

Food columnist Deb Terrill shares two secrets to making these 'little sandwiches' extra crisp and bursting with flavor -- right in your own kitchen.

SPORTS

Jaycees team to be honored

It's the 50th anniversary of the 1962 Kankakee Jaycees team that went to the Little League World Series. The squad will be honored Friday night. Read Steve Soucie's account of the ceremony.

THINK

Designated debate

With the Major League Baseball All-Star game set for Tuesday in Kansas City, Phil Angelo and Dimitrios Kalantzis debate which is the better format for baseball today -- the plodding big designated hitter of the American League or the purity of National League pitchers waving as fastballs fly by.

USA WEEKEND

Let's talk about it

Bethenny Frankel's brash style captured countless reality-TV fans. Here newest role: Daytime talk show host.