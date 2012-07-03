Kankakee County: Public weighs in on courthouse

More than 30 residents lined the old wooden benches of the first-floor traffic court Monday night in what county officials said would be the first of several public forums on the future of the Kankakee County Courthouse.

Some were there with money on their minds: How much will this cost?

For them, answers were sparse. Officials, who have all but said building a new courthouse is the best long-term option, avoided price tags. If the county needs to borrow money, they said, a public referendum couldn't happen until next spring.

Others were there to talk about the existing building -- a beautiful landmark that turned 100 that day.

"This building is a monument to the civilized nature of the people of Kankakee County," said Limestone resident Marc Wakat.

Few could argue the point.

"I would agree that this is certainly a beautiful building," said Kankakee County Sheriff Tim Bukowski. "It just doesn't work."

The laundry list of deficiencies is long and includes not just immediate concerns -- more than 150 documented violations of inaccessibility for people with disabilities -- but space and structural issues.

Makeshift courtrooms are small. Jury rooms are small. Bathrooms are hard to come by, as are separate rooms reserved for attorneys to confer privately with clients.

Prisoners awaiting trial pass through the main rotunda and share public spaces with witnesses, victims, judges and prosecutors.

State's Attorney Jamie Boyd said whatever decision the county reaches -- whether to build a new courthouse or heavily renovate the existing one -- it must be reached by the public.

"It's your courthouse," he said. "It serves whatever purpose you want it to serve."

Among all the discussion that ran nearly two hours long, one voice carried above the others.

Lenda Hunt, a Buckingham resident who lost the use of her legs after breaking her neck in a car accident in 1983, was there to advocate for those whose interests inspired Monday's meeting.

"I love this courthouse," Hunt said. "It's a part of our history."

But the reality for Hunt and others isn't all hued with nostalgia. Parking can be impossible. Waiting for security clearance can be lonely and take up to 20 minutes.

Hunt, the board president of the Kankakee Valley Workers & Entrepreneurs Center, whose aim is to unlock "opportunities to self-sufficiency," said she is advocating "as much renovation as we can do without changing the atmosphere of the old county courthouse.

"We've had 30 years to do it a little at a time," she added. "But we didn't."

Darrel Bruck Jr., who is currently fighting a tax hike in Bourbonnais Township, said much of what he heard Tuesday was "exaggeration."

The county tried and failed several times to pass a public safety tax hike in the late 1990s, evidence Bruck said that the sky is not, in fact, falling.

"If they put a public referendum for a tax increase next year," he said, "it's dead on arrival."