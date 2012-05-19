Coming Monday: Which cat is tops?

<strong>SPORTS</strong>

Which cats will win championship?

The Herscher Tigers and Manteno Panthers will meet for the Momence Class 2A Regional baseball champ. Find out who won by reading Monday.

Which cats will win championship?

The Herscher Tigers and Manteno Panthers will meet for the Momence Class 2A Regional baseball champ. Find out who won by reading Monday.

<strong>OPINION</strong>

Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal has charted a path toward success that could serve other states — like Illinois — well. Read about Jindal's approach Monday.