Marathon running can be taxing

Long-distance running can be a solitary activity, but Dr. Robert Martin has more than himself in mind when he ventures out.

"I do this for me, but I also do it for my wife [Becky] and as a role model for my kids," he said, noting that his next race would be the Twin Cities Marathon in Minnesota, Oct. 7.

The Manteno man's next goal is to beat the 3:11.35 time he posted while competing in last year's Toledo (Ohio) Glass City Marathon. His long-range goal is to finish in under three hours.

In the meantime, he will continue running 40 miles a week. As his next race nears, he'll step up to 50-80 miles a week.

"My final test is to do three 21-mile runs," he said. "I'll do that out at Davis Creek Park [Davis Creek Annex of Kankakee River State Park.]"

Along the way, he will, of course, pay attention to his feet and ankle condition. That's his medical specialty, and he admits it might help in his training.

"Let's just say, I'm acutely aware of any pains in my feet or ankles," he said, adding that his practice does include some serious runners.

And what does a guy think about while running for more than three hours in the Boston Marathon, as he did last month?

"That is a lot of time," he said. "You think about your family. You think about work. And sometimes your mind just goes blank and you just enjoy the moment."