State's charging stations almost outpace electric cars

The number of electric vehicle quick-charging stations in the Chicagoland area alone? 26. The number of vehicles registered with the Illinois Secretary of State that can use those stations? 18.

And that gap could grow.

Gov. Pat Quinn and Chicago Mayor Rahm Emmanuel announced late in March that Los Angeles-based 350Green, which had installed the 26 stations, will set up another 47 quick-charge stations by the start of 2013, bringing the total to 73. The firm develops networks in major cities nationwide and worldwide.

Illinois and the City of Chicago will put up $1.9 million in addition to 350Green's $6.9 million investment to install quick-charge stations and other, slower charging stations in high traffic and densely populated areas of Chicagoland.

Now only Nissan LEAF and Mitsubishi i electric cars can use the quick-charge stations. Currently four Nissan LEAFs and 14 Mitsubishi i's are registered with the Illinois Secretary of State, according to records obtained by Illinois Statehouse News through the Freedom of Information Act.

Few models of cars can use the quick-charge stations, which charge cars in about 30 minutes, because domestic electric vehicles lack a standard for quick charging, though that is set to change this summer.

Eric Heineman, sustainability adviser to Quinn, said 350Green will retrofit its quick charging stations to accommodate the domestic standard.

For now, the other 269 electric vehicles registered with the Secretary of State, such as the Chevrolet Volt, must use the slower charging stations, which can take several hours to deliver full charge.

All vehicles that don a standard license plate must register with the Secretary of State.