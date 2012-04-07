Kankakee to offer bilingual kindergarten

Next fall, Kankakee kindergartners won't have to turn to "Dora the Explorer" to learn Spanish. Kankakee School District 111 is starting a new dual language magnet to help young learners become bilingual and more culturally aware.

"We want them to learn from each other," said Viodelda Judkins, co-creator of the dual-language program and bilingual teacher. "We want them to be bi-literate, to speak, read and write in both languages."

Judkins described the dual language magnet as a 50-50 program. Half of the students will be native English speakers and the other half will be dominant in Spanish. The school day will also be split equally between instruction in English and Spanish.

English speakers will be taught Spanish as a second language, and Spanish speakers will be taught English as a second language. Students will learn reading and writing in their native language, but core subjects such as math and social studies will be taught in both languages.

"Dual language is just a long overdue concept in a global society," said Beth Yacobi, assistant superintendent for curriculum. "Most other countries educate their children in more than one language. It's an exciting way to celebrate global culture."

Committing to learn

The course option is part of District 111's magnet program, which currently includes specialties in math, Montessori, science, technology and fine arts in kindergarten through sixth-grade classrooms. Parents can choose to enroll their student in a school based on their neighborhood or apply for one of the magnets.

Next year, only kindergarten students will be able to join the dual-language magnet. After that, one grade level will be added each year beginning with first and concluding with sixth.

Committing to stay in the dual-language program is vital, because it's not reasonable to expect a new student to be able to jump in at a later grade level, said Julie Penrod, co-creator and director of enrichment programs.

"We stress that the parents make a commitment through sixth grade," Penrod said. "If a child stays until third grade and leaves, we can't just choose another third-grade child to enter."

There aren't prerequisites for most of the magnets, but the dual language program requires students to prove they are proficient in their native language, Penrod said.

Research done on similar programs has all three administrators excited about the outcome of the dual-language magnet.

"This program model has helped to close the language gap for minority students," Judkins said. "We're looking forward to duplicating that here in Kankakee."

Another benchmark for success is performance in core subjects; they will monitor if dual-language students performed as well in those courses as students who received English-only instruction.

Judkins hopes there are social benefits also. "I'd like to see children being more tolerant of each other, having more understanding of each other's cultures and differences," she said. "Then, ultimately, bringing their parents in on that boat."

Applying for program

Like the other magnets, dual-language students will be chosen in a lottery. Parents can choose up to three magnets, and then it's a random selection. "We fill it to 28 and then there's a waiting list," Penrod said.

Both Penrod and Yacobi stressed the importance of parents choosing a magnet their child has shown potential in and enjoys.

"We're trying to guide parents to look at the interests of their child," Penrod said.

Because magnets are accelerated, they shouldn't be chosen as a way to help a child improve in a subject area. If a student struggles with math, but really likes to sing or draw, the fine arts magnet would be a better fit.

Yacobi said parental involvement is crucial to a child's education, especially within the accelerated environment of a magnet program.

"All parents should be partners in their child's education, whether they're in a magnet or not," she said. "There is a parental contract, and when parents don't meet their expectations sometimes students can't stay in the magnet."

The dual-language kindergarten class will be housed at Mark Twain Primary School, 2250 E. Court St. The teacher for the new magnet hasn't been hired yet, but candidates must have bilingual endorsement.

District 111 is also making Spanish skills a priority in junior high and high school. "We're really trying to increase our involvement in foreign language." Penrod said. "Next year will be the first time we'll offer high school Spanish to eighth-graders."

They also plan to offer advanced placement Spanish at Kankakee High School.